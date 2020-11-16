EndSARS, EndSWAT protesters

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Monday, commenced its sitting in Makurdi after receiving a total of 28 petitions from complaints.

The panel was constituted by Governor Samuel Ortom on October 21, 2020, with the mandate to also look into issues associated with the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

At the inaugural sitting, Chairman of the panel, Retired Justice Adam Onum, explained that the panel which had a six-month life span would sit thrice a week until there was a need to increase the number of days.

He stated that the panel would strictly adhere to its term of reference and not delve into issues outside its purview.

Justice Onum who commended Benue youths for not resorting to violence during the #ENDSARS protests in the state hinted, “our mandate does not cover the aspect of the army or persons considered to be kidnappers or terrorists.

“We have six months within which we will complete this assignment, so we crave your indulgence to be briefed and concise in your presentations in the respective cases.

“At present, we have received a total of 28 complaints, more may still come later and we also call for memoranda to help us consider and make recommendations,” he said.

Other members of the panel include; Josephine Habba, Moses Asoo, Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogboji (rtd), Ityonongu Mark, Joshua Tiv, Joshua Tyoyer and Edward Yange who will serves as secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria