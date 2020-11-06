The Coalition of Northern Groups has faulted Amnesty International over what they term biased and unsubstantiated report and conclusion on the shooting at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State and other parts of the country during the recent #eEndSARS protest.

According to the group, Amnesty International made a fundamental attribution error by jumping to a conclusion on the basis of doubtful and flimsy pieces of circumstantial evidence on the Lekki incident.

The group also accused Amnesty International of desperation to legitimise an obvious violent protest as peaceful, while it deliberately ignored or overlooked the gruesome killings of police personnel, attacks on northerners in the southern part of the country and destruction of public and private facilities by some hoodlums in some other parts of the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, Spokesman of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, asked the International Human Rights body to channel its energy and efforts to more glaring humanitarian issues of killings of northerners and slaughter of policemen instead of “chasing shadows of fictitious attacks at Lekki, which is yet to be sustained”.

While reminding them that its bilateral relationship with any nation is guided on the principles of sovereignty, promotion of peace and legitimate interference, the group further impressed on Amnesty International to extend the same level of concern it accorded to the Lekki incident to the massacre of northerners and police personnel allegedly instigated by the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in some southern states.

Speaking further, the CNG called on Amnesty International to prove its neutrality by insisting on the rights of slain policemen and innocent northerners who are humans and bonafide citizens of Nigeria.