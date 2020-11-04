By Bashir Bello

KANO – A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Nomansland, Kano State has on Wednesday remanded not fewer than 24 suspects apprehended in connection with the #EndSARS protest in the State.

The suspects were arraigned by the police before the court on a six count charges of criminal conspiracy, trespass, inciting public disturbance, riot, mischief by fire and theft.

The Presiding Magistrate, Zubairu Kankarofi ordered the remand of the suspects till to next adjournment date.

Magistrate Kankarofi however adjourned the matter till Nov, 10th for mentioning.

The offence is contrary to Section 97, 107, 336 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL 2019 of Kano State.

Vanguard