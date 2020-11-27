The Anambra State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality has summoned James Nwafor, an ex-SARS officer accused of being responsible for the deaths of a number of young men who went into SARS Awkuzu detention centre in Anambra state and never made it out alive.

A Twitter user shared the information via his account.

James Nwafor, appeared in 90 per cent of the 18 petitions heard so far in Anambra state, a petition received by the panel of Inquiry in Anambra State. Several families presented their cases, demanding the prosecution of Mr Nwafor over the illegal detention and extrajudicial killing of their loved ones.

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry was set up in various states in Nigeria in response to the demands of #EndSARS protesters. Following testimonies from family members of SARS victims, James Nwafor has now been invited to appear before the Anambra State Judicial Panel on December 8.

Nwafor headed the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police in Awkuzu, a town in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra, for more than five years. According to official records, he was appointed the commander of the Awkuzu SARS in 2012, an office he occupied till January 2016 when he was transferred to Bauchi State. However, in September 2016, Mr Nwafor was transferred back to Awkuzu.

Weeks ago, James Nwafor’s name rose to number one on the trend table in Nigeria as Nigerians called for him to answer for the crimes he allegedly committed when he served as commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

Like this: Like Loading...