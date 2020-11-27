By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by the state government to look into the alleged human rights violation by the police has recommended N150,000 compensation to a victim of EndSARS violence, Mr. Adaramola Olusola.

The Panel Chairman, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd.) gave the recommendation on Friday after assessing the level of damages done to the petitioner’s vehicle, which was damaged during the EndSARS protest.

Akintayo stated that the Olusola in his evidence before the panel had alleged that his peagout 505 saloon car with Reg. No YEE 310 AA was vandalized by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest on October 19th around around 5:30 and 7:00 Pm at Dalimore Junction, Ado Ekiti where he parked it.

He explained that the petitioner had earlier testified before the panel that his car’s screens were smashed and the bonnet damaged, adding that he drove the damaged car back from the incident scene to his house.

The chairman added that the members of the panel embarked on-the-spot assessment of the level of damaged done to the car by the hoodlums, where it was observed that the windscreens were completely broken including the door glasses.

In its submission, the panel concluded that “having considered the content of the petitioner’s complaint, his oral evidence and our finding of fact during our visit to inspect the car, we have come to the conclusion that, the complainant’s car, with registration No YEE 310 AA, a Peugeot 505 salon car was damaged by unknown hoodlums.

” So, it is our recommendation that the Government should assist this complainant in the area of putting the car back on the road by way of repairs. We recommend that the government should pay the complainant a sum of N150, 000 for the repairs of his damaged car in the interest of Justice.”

The panel adjourned till December 1st, 2020.