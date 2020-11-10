Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman PHOTO: Twitter/Guardian

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurahman, is holding a two-day retreat aimed at revamping the morale of his personnel in the aftermath of the recent #ENDSARS protests.

Addressing the retreat participants, Abdurahman expressed regrets at the effects of the protests on the Police Force in terms of human capital and the destruction of infrastructure.

“We lost our men and property to the protests… we were harassed and humiliated by the hijackers of the protests.

“Police have always been active in protecting the people’s lives and property but why the masses decided to make us the target still baffles me.

“Now that the masses have pleaded for our return, it is better we take the outcome of the protests in good faith,” the police boss said.

Declaring the retreat open, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya urged police officers to put the event behind them.

He pledged that the Enugu State Government would always support the police.

“Enugu State Government is solidly behind you people and we appreciate your readiness to go back to work.

“Without the police on duty, there will be loss of lives and property, especially during the upcoming festive period.

He urged the police not to allow hoodlums and other the evil-minded individuals to take over the society.

Addressing the police officers, Prof. Felix Asogwa expressed regrets that a peaceful protest was turned into a violent one in which police personnel became the biggest casualties.

Asogwa who is the Director, Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) condemned the attacks on the police.

He expressed the hope that the retreat would explore ways of rejigging the Police Force and shoring up the morale of its personnel.

“One is not obvious of the fact that the police have had to perform their task in the most challenging and limiting circumstances.

“But abandoning the social space for miscreants and hoodlums to govern will imperil our very existence,’’ Asogwa cautioned.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria