A Lagos magistrate court has granted bail to Eromosele Adene, who is one of the promoters of the EndSARS campaign.

The magistrate set the bail at N1 million.

The Nigerian police accuse Mr Adene of criminal incitement, cyberstalking, provoking a breach of public peace, and conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace. He is yet to be formally charged.

The hearing Tuesday morning was held to determine whether authorities could keep Mr Adene in detention while they investigate the 27-year-old’s case.

Mr Adene’s case has drawn much attention since he was arrested at home in Lagos on November 7 for playing an active role in the peaceful EndSARS protests.

Speaking outside the court on Tuesday, Mr Adene’s mother told journalists that “protest is a fundamental human right”, and that she stood with her son and the “Sore Soke” generation fighting against injustice.

Eromosele Adene gets bail

The case has also drawn much attention because of what activists and lawyers have said was the blatant abuse of power and injustice demonstrated by the Nigerian Police while holding Mr Adene.

The Nigerian law states that anyone remanded into custody for longer than 24 hours shall be charged with a crime, but Mr Adene was held for 10 days in custody without charge.

Furthermore, the police have reportedly claimed that Mr. Adene was arrested while at a protest and was then never transported to Abuja. Both of these claims have been debunked by video and photo evidence proving the contrary.

Journalists were barred entry into the magistrate court Tuesday by a heavy police presence.