By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The family of Seyi Fasare, a student of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) allegedly killed on February 28, 2013 by police operatives during a robbery incident between Oye-Ilupeju road has petitioned the Ekiti State panel of judicial inquiry set up to probe police brutality.

His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Fasere, through their lawyer, Barr. Emmanuel Akinosi, sent a petition to the panel and demanded justice for their son.

Akinosi, who said 10 witnesses resident in Ekiti would be called to testify against the police, added: “two of them, a ballistic expert from Lagos and a medical doctor that provided the autopsy from FETHI would be subpoenaed”.

He urged the panel to investigate the killing and ensure justice, stating an Ado Ekiti High Court presided over by Justice Ogunyemi, had in a verdict of November 25, 2014 awarded N6m damages against the police, which he said they refused to comply with.

The case of Adekunle Ayaga, who was shot by a policeman during a rally in Ilawe Ekiti in 2009, was also brought before the panel.

The two cases were adjourned to November 10, for hearing.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, disclosed that it has received 22 petitions from the members of the public.

Akintayo appealed to the petitioners to assemble their witnesses, so that all the matters pending before the panel can be heard timeously.