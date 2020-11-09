The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT), has begun tour and verification of affected places during the #EndSARS protest in Kwali and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

Recall that FCT Minister Muhammad Bello, on Nov. 5, inaugurated an 18-man Ministerial Committee on Assessment of Damages and Loss of lives and properties during the protest and aftermath of the #EndSARS protest in the territory.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, while addressing newsmen shortly after the inspection, commiserated and sympathise with the Chairman of Gwagwalada council and all those who suffered losses.

Idriss, who is the Director-General, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said from the assessment tour it was discovered that not only government and private sectors were affected, teacher’s warehouses were looted.

He assured that the committee would render assistance to all the affected persons and institutions.

The Chairman, therefore appealed to those who are directly or indirectly affected in the area councils to remain calm and have confidence in the committee and the FCT Administration.

“Surely government is going to do something about it.

” On behalf of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the entire FCT Administration, I want to sympathise with the people of Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils over the this unfortunate incident.

“I want to assure you that this committee which has some of your colleagues as members will do justice to all the findings.

He also called for collaboration between the community and the security personnel to ensure peace was normalised in the affected areas.

The Chairman of Kwali area council, Mr Danladi Chiya, said the council had compiled a comprehensive report of all the affected places and submitted to the committee for onward presentation to the minister.

Chiya appealed to the committee to come to the aid of the council to rebuild the vandalised facilities and places.

On his part, the Chairman of Gwagwalada Council, Adamu Danze, commended the FCT administration for constituting the committee to assess the damages caused by hoodlums.

Danze said that the cost of the items looted and facilities vandalised could not be ascertained by the council or one single agency.

The committee also visited the palace of the Aguma of Gwagwalada, Alhaji Mohammad Magaji and commiserated with the monarch over the incident.

Also, places that were vandalised and destroyed in Kwali area council include Dr Ladi Kwali Pottery Centre, which was commissioned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005, Council’s Secretariat, FCT Fertiliser Store, Micro Finance Bank and Veterinary clinic.

Similarly, the looters vandalised and stole food items at Gwagwalada LEA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, destroyed FCT Fadama House, Gwagwalada Radio Nigeria station, FCT Central Store, Gwagwalada among others.