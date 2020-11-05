By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has inaugurated a ministerial committee to assess the extent of damage, identify and recommend appropriate compensation for victims of the carnage that followed the recent #EndSARS protest in the territory.

Inaugurating the 18-member committee on Thursday in Abuja, Bello charged them to carefully identify families of those who were killed during the violence and also assess the damages both on public and private properties.

The committee which is headed by the Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency, Idris Abbas, has two weeks to turn in its recommendations.

Bello also directed the committee to deploy its expertise and recommend strategies to forestall another wave of violence in the future.

He said, “the Committee has two weeks to submit its report on the following Terms of Reference (TOR): Visit and assess the extent of damage to individual and public properties and assign value.

“Identify those affected and ascertain their losses. Identify lives affected and assess the loss suffered.

“Recommend level and modalities of compensation. Advise the FCT Administration generally on measures to forestall future occurrences”.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary in the FCT Administration, Olusade Adesola, lamented the number of people reportedly killed in the violence, calling on the committee to see the assignment as a national service deserving of personal sacrifices.

He said the administration was counting on the patriotism of the committee members to address all grievances arising from the protest.

Vanguard News Nigeria