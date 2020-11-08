Imo Relaxes Curfew

A non-governmental organisation, Baywood Foundation (BF), renowned for youth-oriented initiatives, has called on Nigerian leaders to give the youths ample representation in governance for even development and avert youth restiveness.

Making the appeal at a media briefing in Enugu, its Director, Mr. Chukwudi Ojielo, called for 30 per cent affirmative action for youths in Nigeria.

He condemned the recent looting and destruction of public and private property that erupted in Nigeria as a result of the #EndSARS protests, saying non-inclusion of youths in the scheme of things was responsible for the crisis.

He said: “Many of our youths have become toys under the elderly politicians, participating in dangerous political vices such as kidnapping, thuggery, election rigging and this has drastically impacted the quality of our democratic governance.”







Meanwhile, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in Enugu State, have said that they would closely monitor the activities of the commission of Inquiries set up by the state government, following the protests and killings associated with it.

Addressing journalists on behalf of 14 Civil Society Organisations, Executive Director of Heroine Women Foundation, Onyinye Mamah, stated that the monitoring would enable them to ascertain that adequate compensations were paid to the family of victims and the offending officers prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced the adjustment of the curfew imposed on his government as a result of the destructions caused by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state some weeks ago. There were recorded cases of killings of soldiers and the burning of some police stations and others.

Uzodimma, who disclosed the relaxation while speaking with journalists at the weekend, said it took effect from Friday night to be from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

He said his decision to adjust it was due to security and intelligence reports he received from security operatives.

She threatened that they might be forced to return to the streets for another round of protests if some of the expectations from the youths were not addressed.

Her words: “The protests this time around will be very peaceful as the previous ones before they were rudely infiltrated and interrupted by sponsored thugs. If the government meets the demands of the protest, there will be no need for more protests. We want peace. Violence cannot achieve anything. The government should be open to us. We wanted to achieve reform. If we lose one person, we lose. We must die well, old, and in peace not in violence, social disruption or anarchy, or as a result of a failed government.”