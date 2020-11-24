Mathew Ashimolowo, the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, has revealed that he was one of those that signed the petition against #EndSARS, but charged Nigerian youth not to wait for the government to get things done, Vanguard is reporting.

He explained that it is time for the youths, 35 and below to ensure they get things done regardless.

He said, “Many of the people saying I have no man, are wearing mask of laziness, incapacity. Stop saying I have no man, throw yourself to it, there is greatness in you.”

Speaking on the protest, Ashimolowo said, “If they want to get me, let them get me, I am one of the people that signed the petition in London on #EndSARS protest and the Parliament has started the hearing this week and if found guilty, Nigeria might be sanctioned. But the youth must arise and not expect things to be done. Do not chase after money, chase your purpose, everything will follow suit.”

Speaking on the effect of coronavirus, Ashimolowo who made this revelation at his Maryland, Lagos church, after a long absence due to what he described as “lockdown, lock in, lockout…” said, “Nigeria I hail o, coronavirus dey fear una, people dey catch am everywhere but una strong o.”

The UK parliament on Monday debated the petition seeking to impose sanctions on Nigerian Government officials involved in the killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki on October 20. For more than an hour, Members of Parliament condemned the violence that erupted at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos and insisted that Nigerian officials should not enjoy in the UK the liberties they deny their citizens at home. So far, about 220, 296 have signed the petition which has surpassed the 100,000 bench mark. The petition has since gotten the attention of the London Parliament.

