The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, said the #EndSARS protest was not all about the disbanded SARS alone, but also had the motivation to destabilise the government of Muhammad Buhari.

The IGP, who was in Ondo State, to assess the extent of the destruction as a result of the protest by youth nationwide, noted that the protest was also fanned by fake news across the social media.

Two policemen and a number of civilians in the state lost their lives in the protest, according to the police.

The SARS headquarters and the Police A Division in Akure were razed during the crisis.

The PDP and APC secretariats in Akure and the Oil Palm Company in Okitipupa were also burnt down by hoodlums who hijacked the protest.

The protesters also attacked the Okitipupa Correctional Centre, freeing a number of inmates.

The visit of the IGP is expected to raise the morale of the rank and file of the police who had become reluctant to return to work after the protest.

While addressing the officers at the police headquarters along Igbatoro Road, Mr Adamu said the officers should return to their lawful duties of protecting lives and property.

He also used the opportunity to inform the officers that the President had approved the increase in salaries for all policemen.

He urged them not to be demoralised by attacks suffered during the #EndSARS protests.

He also blamed fake news for the destructive effects of the protests, adding that fake news is inimical to the growth and unity of the country.

He said the protest was not only about #EndSARS but to destabilise the current government.

He commended the police for showing great respect to human lives during the protest.