By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Adamu Mohammed on Thursday said that he visited the Imo state to boost moral of the police officers to return back to work at their duty various duty post.

IGP briefly spoke at government house in Owerri, when he visited the governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The IGP, noted that part of his visit to the state was to see for himself the level of damages that occurred during the EndSARs protests where many police stations were burnt, police officers lost their lives.

Also offices of the Independent National Electoral office at Ehime Mbano was vandalised among others.

IGP briefly said: “I am happy that during the EndSARs protests our men displayed professionalism even in the face of looting and vandalising our police stations.

“Young people came out to protest against SARs we believed that they were peaceful and gave their five demands and we all agreed.

“I am here to go round to see the destruction that have been made and also talk to the officers and to boost their morals.”

At the moment, residents of the state, have continued to complain of the security checkpoints manned by the army officers along Owerri/Onitsha road at Mgbidi axis as well as the one at Owerri/Okigwe road around Ikeduru local government area.

According to motorists, the checkpoints have continued to cause unprecedented hold up thereby causing more hardships to motorists and commuters operating in the state, they added that the governor, Uzodimma should completely relax the curfew in order to reduce the hardships the road users are currently facing.

