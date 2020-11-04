Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has denied any involvement in the #ENDSARS protests and its attendant violence across the state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma had during a state broadcast penultimate week accused the opposition in the state as sponsoring the violence that resulted in the loss of lives and property in parts of the state.

The governor also repeated the allegation at a recent stakeholders’ meeting at the state government house, where he said the opposition was fueling the crisis in the state.

But, reacting in a statement issued in Owerri, the state capital, the party stated that it had no hand in the #EndSARS protests, condemning the loss of lives and hijack of what began as a peaceful protest.

The statement, signed by Engr. Charles Ugwuh and Hon. Ray Emeana, the party’s state champion and secretary respectively, frowned at what it described as “persistent and glaring false accusations levelled against the party as the instigator and promoter of the #EndSARS Youth Protests in the state”, charging the APC-led administration in the state to “wake up from slumber so that it can face the enormous challenges and problems confronting it, instead of chasing shadows and looking for scapegoats.

“Let it be emphatically stated that the PDP had no hand whatsoever in the unfortunate uprising, looting, arson and huge damage to Imo State and private assets, causing major dislocations to the lives of innocent citizens. As a responsible party, we join the majority of concerned and patriotic Nigerians in commiserating with those who lost their loved ones in the unnecessary violent aftermath of an otherwise peaceful protest by patriotic youths.”

The party advised Governor Hope Uzodimma to stop what it called blame game and charged him to face his challenges in the State.