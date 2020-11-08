File photo of a police station on fire in Orile area of Lagos State.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Oinigbajo has directed the release of 253 persons arrested by police following the violence carried out in the state, including burning of public properties, in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi.

The statement adds that 253 persons were arrested by the Police for criminal offences in connection to the EndSARS protest in Lagos State and are to be released immediately for non- disclosure of a prima facie case against them by the Police.

However, 92 persons will be prosecuted for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder.

…To Prosecute 92 for arson, stealing, murder, others

In a statement released by the Office of Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, earlier today, the Attorney General explained that the Nigerian Police forwarded 40 case files in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences in connection with the EndSARS protests to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice, between 4th to 5th of November 2020.

According to the Statement; “Legal Advice have been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received, and as at 6th November 2020, the Directorate has been able to despatch Legal Advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts, while others will be despatched to court on Monday 9th November 2020.

Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder, while the office have advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case. In the meantime, 2(two) case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the Police”.

The Statement further assured the Public; “that the Office of the Attorney General, Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the State”.

Kayode Oyekanmi

Director, Public Affairs

Ministry of Justice

Sunday 8th November 2020