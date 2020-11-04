The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to consider a special posthumous promotion for officers killed during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Mr Odumosu made this appeal while addressing police officers when the IGP visited the command on Tuesday.

The event, held at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos, was put together as part of the IGP’s first visit to the state since the #EndSARS protests claimed the lives of police officers in the state.

Many officers were injured and some killed in the wake of the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests across Nigeria recently.

Police stations were also burnt across the city and beyond.

The commissioner advised the IGP to ensure that families of the deceased police officers are catered for as promised.

“This will definitely give succor to their families and boost morale of the serving officers and men of the Nigerian Police force,” Mr Odumosu said.

He also called on the IGP to approve other necessary equipment to combat crime and maintain peace and order in the state.

He commended the Lagos government for addressing the concerns of the police in the state.

He also urged the authorities to ensure that vandalised property is replaced and burnt police stations are rebuilt.

“We therefore appeal to the IG to appreciate the governor and good people of Lagos state,” he said.

The commissioner said the police remain undeterred in their resolve to ensure safety of lives and property of Lagos residents.

He also ensured residents of the preparedness of the Lagos Police Command to tackle crime during the last months of the year.

In his reaction, Mr Adamu eulogised the police officers for showing restraint in the face of provocation during the crisis.

He assured them of the government’s support in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier, upon arriving Lagos, the IGP visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.