The freezing of bank accounts owned by #EndSARS protesters and promoters is a gross violation of rights and an attack on Nigeria’s democracy, legal experts and activists say.

This is in reaction to the exparte order obtained by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the accounts of 20 individuals and an organisation linked to the #EndSARS campaign.

According to details of the order obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the request, filed by the apex bank on October 20, was granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed.

The court order was addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.

Amongst those affected are Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Also, Gatefield Nigeria Limited, owners of Gatefield Co, an advocacy group that supported the media coverage of the protest by providing funds to journalists, had its Access Bank account frozen.

The court directed the banks to freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN’s application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants and respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Hypocritical, Illegal…

A constitutional lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, described the action of the federal government as an act of hypocrisy.

“The government gave the impression that it wants to attend to the demands of the protesters. The President and the Vice president pleaded with the young people to suspend the protest and called for a dialogue. For us to now see the same government arresting people, freezing accounts…”

“For me, what the CBN Governor has done is embarrassing and he has to explain why he did that. As far as I’m concerned, they are only pushing people further to the wall,” the lawyer said.

Also, one of the #EndSARS protesters was barred from travelling outside Nigeria earlier this week and had her passport seized.

In his reaction, another lawyer, Nkem Okoro, stated that the controversial order to freeze bank accounts of protesters is an indictment on the judiciary.

“By this order, the courts have breached one of the twin pillars of natural justice, which is, “hear the other side of the case”. It is also very unfortunate that such an order that will subject the citizen to further economic hardship would be given ex parte in view of the current state of affairs in the country,” Mr Okoro told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to him, except where there are statutory provisions otherwise, one fundamental consideration before a court can make or grant an ex parte application, is “balance of convenience.”

“If the court had balanced the convenience prior to the grant of the order, such an order ought not to have been granted in the first instance.

“Our institutions should be neutral and independent of the executive arm of government. What the CBN governor has done is morally and legally wrong. The affected parties should go to court and challenge the orders made as such orders infringe upon their rights to fair hearing as provided for in section 36(1)of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” he restated.

In a similar vein, the Executive Director of the Brain Builders Youths Initiative, Abideen Olasupo, posited that the move by the CBN is a threat to democracy.