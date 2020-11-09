A member of #EndSARS Legal Aide, Modupe Odele, on Monday announced the retrieval of her passport eight days after she was prevented from travelling out of Nigeria.

“Passport now picked up,” Odele tweeted. “No issues.”

Odele, who was instrumental to the protests against police brutality in Nigeria, was prevented from travelling out of the country on Sunday, November 2.

Dubbed #EndSARS protests, young Nigerians took to the streets for about two weeks to press home their demands for the scrapping of the notorious police unit – Special Anti-Robbery Squad – and reformation of the police force.

She was among those who coordinated the provision of legal, medical and security support for the protesters, especially in Lagos.

But Odele, till the time of the report, did not disclose the reason why her passport was seized and by whom. Many believed that it could be connected to her role in the #EndSARS protests.

A media report on Monday claimed that Odele and other influential figures in the two-week protest against police brutality have been placed on a ‘no-travel’ by the Nigerian government.

The report claimed that about six influential people that participated in the two-week protest have been banned from travelling from international travels.

But the government said the report is a ‘fake news’ that should be ignored.

Odele, however, revealed that she has been told she can travel anytime.

