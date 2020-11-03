A founding member of #EndSARS Legal Aide, Modupe Odele, was prevented from travelling out of Nigeria on Sunday.

“We haven’t confirmed yet why I was stopped on Sunday or by whom,” Odele tweeted. “But I’ve been invited back in with my lawyers today.

“I’ll update when I have more information but please don’t spread false news. That is dangerous.”

The #EndSARS Legal Aid was instrumental to the protests against police brutality in Nigeria. Dubbed #EndSARS protests, young Nigerians took to the streets for about two weeks to press home their demands for the scrapping of the notorious police unit – Special Anti-Robbery Squad – and reformation of the police force.

Odele was among those who coordinated the provision of legal, medical and security support for the protesters, especially in Lagos.

While the reason for the prevention is yet unknown, many believe that it could be connected to her role in the #EndSARS protests.

A media report on Monday claimed that Odele and other influential figures in the two-week protest against police brutality have been placed on a ‘no-travel’ by the Nigerian government.

The report claimed that about six influential people that participated in the two-week protest have been banned from travelling from international travels.

But the government said the report is a ‘fake news’ that should be ignored.

“The Ministry of Interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list,” Nigeria’s interior ministry said on Tuesday.

