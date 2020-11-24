By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Scores of Plateau residents who participated in the looting of warehouses as well as public and private properties under the guise of the #ENDSARS protests in October have returned the items.

They asked for forgiveness during the return of the items at the Government House Rayfield in Jos, the capital city on Tuesday.

They were led to the Government House by a popular evangelist of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, who explained they made a confession during a revival at the Zang Secondary School Bukuru, Jos South Local Government.

The clergyman said over 2,000 people came forward after he preached against the recent looting and vandalism, which affected public and private properties in the State.

The Nation reports that over 40 government institutions were looted in Plateau during the #ENDSARS protests.

The action, according to him, was not just an invitation of the anger of God against the suspects but the entire State.

He said the hijack of the #ENDSARS protest was a plan of the devil to scuttle the will of God for Plateau.

He said the repentant looters were returning the items as a mark of restitution and plea for mercy from God and the Plateau Government.

Dachomo appealed to Simon Lalong to temper justice with mercy by granting forgiveness to the repentant persons, who voluntarily came forward at the revival meeting with a promise never to partake in such acts again.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Governor, Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Abok Atu commended Dachomo for appealing to the consciences of the affected persons who came forward to ask for forgiveness.

He said the action of the looters was a great disservice to the State as not only food items but also heavy machinery, public infrastructure, and businesses worth billions of naira were stolen and also destroyed.

He promised to forward the plea of the repentant looters to the Governor for further consideration.

Most of the items returned were food provisions looted from various warehouses.