As Oyo govt promises to compensate families of slain officers

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, called on the state police command, to direct its officers and men to resume at their respective duty posts, following the withdrawal of their services as a result of violent assault on them during the #EndSARS protests the penultimate week.

The governor, who explained that police are a very important part of the society, during a peace meeting, held with senior officers of the state police command, held, at the Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, noted that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Chuks Enwonwu, has handed over to him a six-page request of the state police command, assuring that the police force that all the demands listed in the document would be addressed in due course.

He pledged that the state government would ensure the reconstruction of police stations burnt during the wake of the ENDSARS protests, while he disclosed that the families of the policemen killed during the protest would benefit from the N500 million compensation fund set up by the state government.

While sympathising with police for the loss of its officers, Governor Makinde urged the officers to put behind the ugly incidents of few weeks across the nation.

The governor solicited the cooperation of police with the state government and other stakeholders in building trust in the people while restoring orderliness and stability into the society.

He said: “We have to win back the heart of the people and the way to do it is to be professional in our conducts and I give you the assurance that together we shall win back the trust of the people.”

“I want to especially thank the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Police because Oyo state is a big state and vast with over 29,000sq/km and the size of some states.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to sympathise with the Command, you lost five policemen, also about 12 policemen were injured and you also lost five police stations that were burnt down and I want to say you are not alone, the government and good people of Oyo state are with you.”

“We must look beyond the actions of thigs and hoodlums, who hijacked the legitimate protests and unleash mayhem on some members of the police force.”

“Bear in mind that the protesters also include the Nigerian Police in the fight for five requests. They were asking for upgrades in the salaries in the Nigerian Police and better condition for service for the Police.”

“We must all come together and join hands for a better society. It is time to put everything that has happened behind us and work towards nation-building. That I said I support the protest does not mean I am against you. I am for the protection of everyone’s right including the right of the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.”

“So, we need your cooperation to ensure that arsonists, anarchists are brought to book and I am here to work with you to make the burden that you are carrying very light.”

“I announced that the government has set up an initial N500million fund last week and I want to say that the families of policemen in Oyo state who were killed would be part of those to be compensated from the initial N500million fund.”

Earlier, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG in charge of the southwest, Mr. Leye Oyebade, challenged police in the state to take charge and ensure a peaceful state, maintaining that the role of the police force could not be outsourced.

He charged the officers to wake up to their constitutional responsibility in a bid to arrest and prosecute arsonists who unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens during the wake of the ENDSARS protests.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Police, Enwonwu, and Brigadier General Adesoji Ogunsugba of 2 Division Nigerian Army implored officers to stand against intimidation in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police.

CP Enwonwu, lamented the gruesome murder of his men, noting that officers who went out on traffic duties recently were battered by hoodlums and were hospitalized, while some policemen are still hunted to their houses to date.

Highlight of the event was the decoration of sixteen officers who were promoted to CSP and the inspection of the police barracks facilities and training college.

Vanguard