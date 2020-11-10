The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, inaugurated the state’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into cases of police brutalities by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units against Nigerians.

The panel, which is made up of 11 members, is led by a retired judge, Bolajoko Adeniji, Mr Makinde announced on Twitter.

He also disclosed that the members were selected from the legal circle, the National Human Rights Commission, the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), the National Youth Council of Nigeria, youth representatives of #End SARS protesters and the community.

Speaking on the necessity of the panel, the governor said it “was constituted pursuant to Section 2(1) of the Oyo State Commission of Inquiry Law Cap 32 of the Laws of Oyo State 2000 which empowers the Governor to set up a commission of inquiry. However, as the scope is beyond Oyo State, we’re collaborating with the Federal Govt.”

“I encouraged anyone who has faced human rights abuse in the hands of any of the security forces to use this opportunity to seek justice. I also stated that those responsible for the deaths of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood Alabi, and Adeoye Taiwo would be brought to book”.

“I also clarified the misrepresentation of the position of the Southwest leaders on the so-called social media bill. Contrary to media reports, our position remains that since we already have an extensive Cybercrime Act, 2015 we don’t need any other bills to regulate social media”, he wrote.

With the latest development, there are now 27 states that have inaugurated panel of inquiry.

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday published details of the 26 states that have earlier set up their own panel.