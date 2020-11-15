Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf

A former General Secretary of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ayo Opadokun, has expressed worry over the parlous state of the economy, saying this is what may have informed the near break down of law and order in some parts of the country recently.

Speaking during the 70th birthday lecture of one of NADECO chieftains, Comrade Linus Okoroji, in Lagos, Opadokun said: “You can be deceiving yourselves to imagine that you have seen the end of #EndSARS; you are just chasing shadows asking ministers to be seeing traditional rulers.

How does that solve the problems of a graduate of over 20 years old who has no job?”

Opadokun, who recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari contested in 2011 and had called for revolution, but was not arrested, wondered why youths who protested are being molested and accused of treasonable felony?

“Nigeria is in a sorry state. Nigeria is a lying nation calling itself a federation when we are being run as a unitary system of government. We are living on a borrowed time; unless we restructure, this skewed one sided structure is not sustainable. It is the attitude of every human being to want to be liberated.”

Echoing similar sentiments, the celebrator, Comrade Okoroji while lamenting the sorry state of the nation said, “The objective of the lecture is to provoke an engagement by nationalities and the Nigerian public to convoke or conference in order to restructure our systems to evolve a decentralised polity to invoke good governance and development for the common public good. There should be a deliberate effort to make the peoples constitution.”

Also speaking, the guest lecturer, Dr. Dele Ashiru of the Political

The Science Department, University of Lagos, traced the country’s problem to its structural foundation. “A situation where the central government controls everything, including the construction of roads and houses in every part of the country, is unacceptable in a true federal arrangement.”