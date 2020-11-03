Northern governors have joined calls for the control of social media, as part of efforts to combat fake news in the country.

Governors of the 19 states made the call on Monday when they met with traditional rulers from the region, the Inspector General of Police and the President of the Senate, to discuss the issues of insecurity and other socio-economic challenges.

In a communique read by the Chairman of the forum who is the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the northern governors lamented over what they described as the devastating effect of uncontrolled social media in spreading of fake news and in turn, fuelling crisis.

They also rejected and condemned the subversive actions of the #EndSARS protesters. Particularly the superlative agitations for a regime change which according to them is outside the legal democratic process.

