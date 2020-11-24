Caroline Afegbai, an ex-Chief Superintendent of Police and mother of former Big Brother Naija housemate and actress, Lilian Afegbai, has reportedly been summoned by the Edo judicial panel of Inquiry, over the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting of one Mr Ibrahim Momodu by the police on May 27, 2013 in Benin. She is to appear before the panel on 26, November 2020.

Recall that during the #EndSars protest, it was alleged that the mother to Lilian, CSP Carol Afegbai shot dead and buried Ibrahim a final year student of the university of Benin.

Caroline is being summoned after videos and reports emerged showing her confession of how she shot the young man and gave reasons for her action.

According to Vanguard, the family of the deceased is presently demanding a compensation of N50 million, arrest and prosecution of all police officers who were on duty and present during the shooting for complicity in the murder.

In a petition by the family lawyer, Mr. Jefferson Uwoghiren dated October 27, 2020, he said that the deceased was allegedly killed by Corporal Amadin Idahosa, on the order of Mrs. Afegbai who was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ogida Police Station, without provocation, illegally for being an armed robber and was subsequently buried in a shallow grave in a desperate attempt at covering up the deed in a public cemetery in Benin.

