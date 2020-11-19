The Edo State Police Command has paraded 18 fleeing inmates who escaped after the recent jailbreaks at the two Medium Security Correctional Centres in Benin City during the #EndSARS protests.

Recall that on October 19, hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests in the state coordinated two jailbreaks at the Oko correctional facility and Benin correctional facility. Over 2000 inmates escaped from both prisons during the jailbreak.

According to Dailytrust, Mr Johnson Kokumo, the state Commissioner of Police, said most of the escapees were re-arrested while committing other crimes. Two of the fleeing inmates were re-arrested in Ondo State while another was re-arrested in Lagos.

Kokumo said the development was part of the recovery process and building public confidence after the #EndSARS protests and the near breakdown of law and order.

Kokumo gave the names of the rearrested inmates as Uwa Uyi, Oluwatosi Adelayo, Precious Omose, Moses Osamudiamen, Osarumen Noragor, Godspower Musa, David Opkebe, Treasure Egharevba, Jackson Godwin and Uyi Osayande.

Others are Osaro Anthony, Chima Ezi, Endurance Ifebhor, Abraham Matthew, Henry Atadi, Osayi Iyase, Unity Agbonifo and David Junior.

Kokumo said some of the suspected robbers were among the robbery gangs that have been terrorising residents in Benin City.

Like this: Like Loading...