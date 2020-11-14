A file photo of a court gavel.

‌A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate 50 people who allegedly promoted the #EndSARS movement.

Magistrate Omolola Akindele gave the order in a letter to the police commissioner following a criminal complaint filed by an activist, Mr Kenechukwu Okeke.

Okeke had alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

In the letter, Magistrate Akindele gave the police two weeks to investigate the matter and report back to the court for proper adjudication.

Those listed as defendants include the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi; musicians Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, David Adeleke also known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, as well as social media comedians, Debo Adebayo otherwise known as Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Apaokagi popularly called Taaooma.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia (Tuface), Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy), Ayo Balogun (Wizkid), and Yemi Alade.

Besides the musicians, other defendants include activist Aisha Yesufu; former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General of the Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, as well as actors Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Social media influencers such as Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro, and Deji Adeyanju were also joined in the suit, as well as activist, Tope Akinyode.