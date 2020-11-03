A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- A Niger- Delta rights activist and former President, Ijaw Youth Council, Eric Omare Esq. has taken a swipe at Northern leaders for saying the #EndSARS protest by youth of the country was aimed at regime change.

Omare asserted: “It is appalling and most disappointing that in the face of the deplorable state of affairs in Nigeria, leaders from the section of the country that suffers most from the issues that the #EndSARS protesters raised could come out to say that it is about regime change.

“In the first place, it is shameful for the northern leaders to call for a conference to condemn #EndSARS protest and censoring of social media when the same leaders have given deaf ears to the mass killing of people in Kaduna, Zamfara, Borno, Kebbi sates and different parts of northern Nigeria.