Some #ENDSARS protesters have reportedly been teargassed and arrested at the gate of the National Assembly complex by the Nigeria Police.

The protesters had gathered in front of the complex to paint #ENDSARS graffiti on the floor to remind the Nigerian Government of their demands, however, the protest was disrupted when the police allegedly fired teargas and arrested about four of the demonstrators.

Some of the protesters were also beaten while persons passing at the place were harassed.

Human and vehicular have been restricted at the area.

Photos from the scene:

This comes just as the Lagos Police Command has vowed to resist any kind of protest, be it peaceful or violent.

A statement by the police read:

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of the planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos State as the government and people of Lagos still nurture the wounds of the recent Endsars violence that wrecked havoc across the state.

The command wishes to inform the general public that based on intelligence gathering from relevant intelligence agencies, some unpatrioric protesters or group of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state in furtherance to the recent Endsars violence, which has been analysed as dangerous and counterproductive.

Premised on this, the command, therefore, wishes to warn any individuals, group of students or any groups who might want to stage any form of protest, either “peaceful” or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist as the police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threats or threats to public peace which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.

The Police command, emphatically, warns parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking on any protest in the state as the possibility of hijacking it by armed hoodlums to cause grieve and pains like the recent past is evident.

We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses.

