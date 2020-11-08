Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

A YOUTH organisation under the umbrella of Oke Ogun Development Solidarity Youth, in Oyo State has praised the display of courage and maturity by Shina Peller, representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa federal constituency during the #Endsars protests.

The youths said apart from the unfair treatment and embarrassment meted on him, Peller proved to be a true democrat and beacon of hope for the common man, by standing firmly on the side of the good people of his constituency.

They said the actions of the leadership of the House amounted to gagging the voices of the entire people of Iseyi, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa from expressing their feelings on pressing national issues.

It would be recalled that Peller was abruptly shut down on the floor of the House, while commenting on the #EndSARS protests on 20 October, 2020 .

In a statement by the Oke Ogun Development Solidarity Youth in Ibadan yesterday, the youths described Nigeria as a democratic nation and as such, the people, through their representative should have the right to free speech.

The statement, which was signed by Adekunle Gbenga (Iseyin ), Ajekigbe Babatunde (Itesiwaju ) , Imran Adedotun (Iwajowa) and Ojeniyin Amos (Kajola ), also condemned the politics of patronage and cronyism, noting that the Speaker is yet to shift from the old order, which he promised during his inaugural speech.

According to them, the good people of Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa federal constituency, felt bad with the ugly event of October 20 , realising the fact that in a democratic government , there is free speech , and people’s voice must be respected .

”We observed with disdain the recent undemocratic happenings at the floor of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila.

“ Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter, it is on this note that we want Mr Speaker to note that the true test of leadership is how well it functions in time of crisis. It is ridiculous that such an ugly incident could happen at this trying period when our voices must be heard via our representatives,” the group said.

While commending the courage and maturity displayed by Peller, the youths charged him to keep up with the good work, and never be deterred from speaking the minds of the people of his constituency at all times.

They further called on the Speaker and other principal officers of the House of Representatives not to gag or prevent their representative, Hon. Shina Peller from speaking the minds of the good people of Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa federal constituency on national issues , adding that doing so would be an affront to the nation’s democracy.