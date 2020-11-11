By Alao Abiodun

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun state council, Wasiu Ajadosu on Wednesday, stated that the recent #EndSARS protests in the country have raised new and huge challenges on the scourge of fake news, as well as threatening the internal security of the country.

Ajadosu stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2-day workshop on the role of media in promoting good governance and social cohesion organised by the Nigerian Press Council.

He said, “These challenges (fake news) speak to the emerging responsibility of critical evaluation and regulation of social media to advert the social crisis of monumental damage”.

While reiterating that the media remains the conscience of the society, he stated that media houses must be proactively alive to its duties in promoting good governance through an unbiased reportage and thorough assessment of government activities.

Also, Osun state commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode while speaking on the ordeals of media houses noted that many are trying to survive.

“These are tough times for the industry, in the last 3 years, I have always said that we look like a dying craft, especially the print industry, our job has become more difficult. Things have become increasingly difficult, 30 years ago, it was a lot easier. As someone who has spent 3 decades in the print, I have noticed a turbulent period for our industry”. She said

She further stated that “The advent of the new media, almost made our shelf life almost nonexistent. We also need to tell our stories, talk about pains before we talk about our roles. Although we are watchdogs, a hungry watchdog cannot be held responsible.

“Many who are now with android phones, claim to be citizen journalists, there are no citizen lawyers or doctors, this is a profession that must be respected.”