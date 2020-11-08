Governors, leaders, and stakeholders in the south-east region of the country have appealed to the Federal Government to look into the demands of youths with the aim of solving them.

The leaders said this during a meeting held on Sunday in Enugu with the presidential delegation led by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who is the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting included senators, House of Representatives members, traditional, religious, and youth leaders in Enugu and governors led by Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, Governor Dave Umahi.

During the meeting which lasted for several hours, the governors and leaders appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the various demands of stakeholders of the region for its development, peace, and security.

“We, therefore, request the President to look into the demands of various groups and youths as presented today with a view to solving them.

“South-East people believe in one Nigeria and this is the reason we are in every part of this country erecting infrastructures and doing our businesses,” Umahi said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, and a host of other Federal Executive Council members were also at the meeting.

President General of Ohanaeze-Ndigbo, John Nwodo also at the meeting urged the Federal Government to develop the South-East Development Commission and make room to create at least two states in the south-east region.

He also opined that the next president of Nigeria should come from the Southeast region.

“To promote national unity, we urge that the next president of Nigeria should come from the southeast of Nigeria,” he said.