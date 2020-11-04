By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ministers from the South-West geo-political zone have recommended, among other things, that organs, agencies and educational institutions focus on etiquette, logic, ethical re-orientation and family values in school curriculum.

The recommendations were in the report they submitted at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The ministers also recommended that the Federal Government support Lagos State government in replacing damaged facilities in the state.

Vanguard had reported that in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, President Buhari had, at the Council meeting of October 21, sent his ministers to their home states to interface with their state governors, stakeholders and the protesting youths.

The deadline to turn in their reports was Wednesday, with ministers from the South-West also calling for a thorough investigation of the military’s involvement in the shooting at the Lekki Tollgate.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the South-West ministers after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said they recommended that the Federal Government seek, and support, the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the Lekki carnage be speedily be brought to justice and fairly tried.

He added: “We recommended that the Federal Government re-mobilise critical organs and agencies such as National Orientation Agency, NOA, and formal educational institutions to focus on ethical re-orientation, inculcation of family values into the school curriculum.

“We recommended focus on etiquette, local reasoning, critical thinking, solution-seeking, empathy, self-respect, civic duty and human rights.”

