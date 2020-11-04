Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

injured, dead officers to get promotion -IG

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – INSPECTOR General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu, has assured that officers and men of the force will continue to enjoy Health Insurance Scheme of the government even after their retirement.

He also said the police was working with the Police Service Commission to ensure that officers who lost their lives and those injured would be promoted to the next rank.

Adamu disclosed this yesterday in Benin shortly after on the spot assessment of burnt stations in the state.

He said, “While in service, we registered for Health Insurance Scheme but it stop when we retired,”

“Now, this government said no, it is not encouraging and it is now part of the law that those that have retired from the force will continue to enjoy health insurance scheme,”

He explained that already about 60,000 retired officers have been captured, and them not to entertain any fear as they will continue to enjoy the health insurance scheme of the government.

He said the the Police Act of 2020 passed into law has taken care of most of the police welfare’s need adding that “Since it is an Act, those gaps in terms of officers’ welfare have been take care of by that Act.

” With this government we have been able to set up police trust fund which now to takes care of logistical requirement and capacity building of the police”.

Speaking further, Adamu said the family of those that lost their lives and those that were injured as a result of the #EndSARS violence, would be compensated.

He added, “I am working with the police service commission so that those who lost their life and those Injured will get promotion to the next level,”.

He also disclosed that the Federal government had adjusted the salary of all officers to a higher grade in order to encourage them for utmost performance.

“So we don’t need to be demoralised or leave the public space for criminals to occupy,” he said .

He however commended the men and officers of the force for the restrain despite the utmost provocation.

On his part, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, assured that the state government will continue to support the police in the discharge of their duty.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki had already approved that the burnt police stations be rebuild while those that need renovation should be renovated,” he said.

Vanguard