Nigerian Musician, Seun Kuti who is also the youngest son of the late famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has revived a political movement of his father, the Movement of the People, as part of his drive to call for better governance in the country, as well as an end to police brutality.

Kuti while addressing the press on Tuesday at the Kalakuta Museum in the Ikeja area of Lagos, said the days in which members of his family were being harassed by security operatives appear to have returned.

He vowed to mobilise citizens to rise and defend their rights under the aegis of the revived movement.

More to follow.