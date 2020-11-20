Six men on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court accused of looting and setting the Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos police station ablaze.

Tunde Abiodun (32), Sodique Tiamiyu (22), Seun Olatokun (27), Akeem Apena (52), Olawunmi Lateef (28) and Isah Lukeman (24) all of no fixed address, were slammed with a three-count charge of conspiracy, arson and stealing.

They pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Benson Emuerhi,an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) told the court that the accused persons committed the alleged offences on October 21 at 5.30 p.m.

He said that the accused and some others, still at large, set the police station ablaze during the EndSARS protests.

“The defendants stole chairs, tables, four television sets, five laptops, five motorcycles, property of the Nigeria Police Force,’’ he said.

Emuerhi did not put a value to the allegedly stolen items.

He told the court that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287(10), 341(a)and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Chief J.A Ajegun, admitted each of the accused to a N200,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Dec. 2 for mention.