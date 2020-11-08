South-West governors on Sunday met in Lagos to strategise on improved security in the region following the recent #EndSARS protest mayhem.

In his opening remark, Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the region had gone through a lot in recent times.

Mr Akeredolu, who is also the Governor of Ondo State, said that when the #EndSARS protest started in the South-west and other parts of the country, the police were guiding the protesters.

He said that what started as a peaceful demonstration by the youth eventually turned to a different thing.

“In recent past, our experience has been most worrisome, everybody is worried, everybody is concerned, we have to sustain the peace we have started noticing.

“We are worried. What we are seeing in the last days shows that something needs to be done,” Mr Akeredolu said.

He said that the meeting was to improve on the relationship in the South-West region and find solutions to youth unrest.

“What we have witnessed in the South-West is a great attack on our heritage. We must have collaboration across the board. We need the cooperation of the Federal Government so that this does not repeat itself,” the Ondo governor said.

He urged the governors to be up and doing in their duties, adding that the welfare of the people was paramount.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the South-West region had serious issues of security confronting the people.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said that over 500 vehicles, both public and private, were destroyed, hospitals, monarch palace, among others, were not spared.

In his address, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, said the meeting was for those in government to retrace their steps and have a rethink of a better way to engage the youth more to prevent their restiveness.

Mr Gambari noted that President Buhari is aware of the level of destruction to private and public infrastructure in Lagos.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to addressing the many challenges and demands of the youth in due course.

Other South-West governors in attendance were Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, his works and housing counterparts, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

The traditional rulers in attendance include Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, among others.