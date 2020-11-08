Political leaders, traditional rulers and ministers from the South-West geo-political zone have come to the agreement that the Federal Government needed to implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference on security, economy and equal treatment for citizens.

According to the leaders, there is need for “Review of reports of constitutional conferences including 2014 National Conference and implement some of the recommendations, especially with reference to security, economy, equal treatment for citizens all over the country.”

They reached the conclusion at a meeting of governors and traditional rulers of South-West states, and a presidential delegation, which included ministers from the region, on Sunday in Lagos.

In 2014, then President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, inaugurated the National Conference, with retired Chief Justice Idris Kutigi as Chairman.

With about 492 delegates passing over 600 resolutions, the conference produced a 10,335-page report, which recommendations have not been implemented.

At the Sunday’s meeting, the South-West stakeholders also noted that every effort should be made to resolve the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and the Federal Government so students can resume studies.

They made decisions reached at the meeting known in a communique signed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the Chairman South-West Governors’ Forum.

They also expressed appreciation for President Muhammadu Buhari’s response to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters, and “his firm handling of the aftermaths of the protest.”

According to the South-West leaders, “While there are legitimate concerns contained in the initial ENDSARS movement, these have been hijacked by criminal and other elements with ulterior and negative forces and degenerated into anarchy.

“There is need to undertake preventive actions aimed at prevention of repeat of what happened in the country following the ENDSARS demonstrators. Security needs to be strengthened in all states.”

