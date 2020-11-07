Femi Orebe

“One of the swiftest ways of destroying a State is to give preference to one particular tribe over another or to show favour to one group of people rather than another.” – Shehu Usumanu Dan Fodiye, quoted by Gov. Kayode Fayemi in: UNFINISHED GREATNESS.

PROFESSOR Usman Yusuf, the former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)has been commenting on the recent #ENDSARS protests, but not for him the tiniest mention of the many dead or their bereaved families.

That would have been infradig, anyway.

His one concern was to make all the noise about a fake regime change. Moaned our Professor: “Let us be clear, the #ENDSARS protests across the nation was nothing but an attempt by some selfish individuals to rattle the cage for the Presidential Ticket in 2023.

Loun loun – so long away, the Yoruba would say.

“Failing that, he continued, “they planned to make the country ungovernable to make room for an undemocratic regime change or break up the country. They have been reaping from this country, where they have not sown…”

Can somebody please tell Professor Yusuf what the entire North, contributes, annually to the national purse, vis a vis that of these people who contribute nothing?

Also, rising from a meeting of all its governors, traditional rulers, top government appointees etc, the North, again, concluded that the #EndSARsprotest was a “subversive action intended to divide Nigeria”, and that the protest hijackers – many of who video recordings showed security vehicles dropping – who looted and burnt everything in sight – those lowliest of the low, indeed, the hoi polloi, were driven , not by hunger, but were only out to effect a regime change so they could exit their beggarly surroundings to take up residence at the Villa.

This would have been funny, were it not the lowliest of politics, and it just galls to the marrow, that such an agglomeration of some of Nigeria’s, not just the North’s very best , could so characterise an essemble of thugs, jobless youths and a multitude of miscreants, who live on the very fringes of society where successive Nigerian governments have made their permanent abode despite annually promising to lift them out of their misery.

It is in this connection that I honestly disapprove of the commendation sent by the President to the young men and women of Bauchi state who did not join the protests even when the North is not a closed society.

How come the President is encouraging freenborn Nigerians to be silent in a matter that concerns them like their counterpsrts in other parts of the country even though some of them get appointed to jobs over those from the South and in numbers that completely dwarf those from the South. It is this gag mentality, a consequence of incipient feudalism, that has resulted in national newspapers having short lifespan in the North. Nobody should be beyond being asked questions or criticised, even. There are no such no taboos in the South as even kings, called Kabiyesi – literally meaning he cannot be queried – are routinely subjected to scrutiny, or even made subjects of lurid video recordings, ill -advised as that may be.There should no longer be any place for incipient feudalism in today’s Nigeria. About the only believable thing I heard Professor Yusuf say was his linking a huge proportion of the carnage we saw in Lagos and Oyigbo, Rivers state, to IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu whose telltale voice was heard on Radio Biafra directing some hoodlums who, to quote the Professor, “were the unwitting recruits used as the brainless muscles on the streets and deceived into killing Policemen and to destroy properties”. In addition to that, I dare say that the obsequiousness and the seeming docility of the few Igbo young men who called Kanu on phone that day were so astounding it is sure he has a horde of them under his incredible control. Igbo leaders of thought, not just their politicians, do have their jobs cut out for them.

Incidentally, I was very happy at the Northern meeting referenced earlier because this Northern ‘eminence greese”, actually needs, at least, one more big meeting; one that should ideally last for even as long as a whole month, if necessary . It is time these elders sit down, in all solemnity, to very critically examine the root causes of the totally unprecedented killings, kidnappings, and the outright mayhem that has predominated the North in the past decade.

Why, for instance, have they not shown any concern in spite of the massive level of daily bloodletting they see around them. Only this past week, American seals conducted what poignantly reminds one of the Israeli raid on Entebe, even if both are not exactly the same?

The leaders must adopt Prof Yusuf’s logic, and ferret out what he described as “the planners, instigators and sponsors, of all these killings”. It is time Northern politicians stop throwing amnesty at them or rehabilitating, and painting murderous Boko Haram elements as repentant killers to be introduced back into society. The elders must equally assist the Nigerian intelligence community, to finally blow off the cover surrounding the financiers, domestic and foreign, of all these war mongers with a view to mitigating an economic bleeding that must now be costing the Nigerian public more than the total budgetary appropriation for our entire food importation , as well as provisions for both Education and Health.

Does anybody actually take notice of this fact?

I am sure the President and his security chiefs will eternally be grateful for any help they can get from people who live right in these theatres of war and should, therefore, know a thing or two that our very patriotic fighting forces, or the military leadership, may never know even after many tours.

Last week I gave indication, of a part 2 to that week’s article. Rather than that, however, and I duly apologise, I wish to revert to my mission on this column: preaching, or is it, canvassing justice, equity, inclusiveness and love in our country.

That precisely is where I go today as I leave readers with the speech of the Indian, Dr Kethoser Kevichusa who obtained both his Masters, and doctoral degrees from Oxford University, U.K.

It is my utmost hope that on reading it, every Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or sex, will come to see the essense of love, and embrace it as the one thing we lack the most in this.

The one thing we lack in Nigeria is love, love for the other person despite our pretences to piety and religiousity. Wherever we may currently belong in Dr Kethoser Kevichusa’s categorisations of society, I plead that we all do our utmost best to move to his third. And instantly see our country change for the better.

I leave you with his views, which, for purposes of space constraint, I shall have to paraphrase.

According to him ancient Greeks held that there are always three types of people in any given society. The threefold distinction, he said, was noted by notable sociologists and public intellectuals but were first identified by the founders and supporters of democracy in ancient Greece. For the Greek, who in many ways gave us the modern world, the first type of people in any given society are the idiots. For the them, the idiot is not necessarily somebody who is mentally deficient, rather for them , the idiot is somebody who is a totally private person; a self – centred, and completely selfish person. He is always out there for himself, for personal gains. He has no public philosophy of any type and does not contribute to the development, or flourishing of any society or community. He is out only for his personal pleasures, and treasures – an upgraded barbarian, the Greek concluded.

The second type of people in any given society, according to the Greeks, are the Tribes people. By this, they don’t necessarily mean people belonging to a certain tribe, which they say is even a good thing. Rather, the Greeks mean people with a tribal and tribalistc mentality. Their tribe, they say, is their god, and their religion is tribalism. Tribes people, they contend, cannot think beyond their small tribe or small group and their primary allegiance is to their tribe. T.he tribes people, they said, are always afraid of things that are different, that are a little alien to them. They are always suspicious and fearful and they always dealt with different people and difficult situations with force, intimidation and violence.

Then the third and final type of people are those the Greeks call the Ideal people – The Citizen .

For the Greeks, the citizen is an inividual who has the skill and the knowledge to live a public life, a life of simplicity, recognizing that he is a member of a Commonwealth and strives always, for the good of all. He knows his rights but also knows his responsibilities to society. He can fight for his rights but he is always aware and respects the rights of his fellow citizens, even that of the smallest minority.

Finally , the Greek says, it is citizens that make civilised countries because the meaning of society is friendship.

It is this citizenship I recommend to every Nigerian this first Sunday of November, 2020 because, despite our current challenges, we can, together, make a huge success of this largest agglomeration of Blacks on the face of the earth.