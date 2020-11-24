Says Lai Mohammed tagging CNN’s report as fake news is undemocratic

Says the UK should strip politicians of the privileges they deny Nigerians at home.

In an outright condemnation of police brutality and killing of unarmed protesters, members of the U.K Parliament on Monday unanimously called for selected sanctions against Nigerian government officials and military officers who participated in human rights violation during the #EndSARS protest.

The paliament called for the sanctions during its deliberations on Monday afternoon at Westminster Hall, a debate which was livestreamed on selected social media platforms.

The debate which was based on an e-petition calling for sanctions against the Nigerian government signed by over 200,000 was supported by all parliamentarians.

All chamber members spoke across logical divides to condemn the U.K. Government for standing neutral while the Nigerian government violated young protesters.

Citing the shootings at Lekki, Oyigbo, Delta as well as the unjust victimization of protesters after the protest and the freezing of protesters accounts, parliamentarians described President Buhari’s administration as nothing short of a dictatorship.

A member of the Petitions Committee, Theresa Villiers MP, opened the debate, saying the UK sanction will give the country a powerful new tool to hold to account perpetrators of serious human rights violations and abuses. According to her, “This petition is being prompted by the disturbing event in Nigeria in recent weeks. The SARS unit has a deeply controversial reputation. Reports of violence and human rights abuses by SARS date back to several years but these latest protests follow a video in October which many believe shows a man being killed by SARS officers.” She noted that the shooting at the Lekki toll gate seems like the last straw for many and has raised concerns of human rights violations. Contributing, a member of parliament from Edmonton, Kate Osamor, kicked against the UK-funded training for former operatives of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) which she said went on despite previous indictments of the squad.

Members agreed that state actors and their family members should not have access to the freedom, liberty and security they deny their citizens at home in the UK.

They also expressed worry that Amnesty Internation has for years reported cases of police brutality, yet the government paid little or attention and when the body further raised concerns on the shootings at the Lekki Toll gate and Oyigbo, the government flagged it as fake news.

Below is a link to video from the Parliament’s full debate:

