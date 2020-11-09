By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Government has further reviewed its emergency curfew imposed penultimate week to check escalation of the #EndSARS violence that erupted in the state capital.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, and made available to newsmen in Uyo.

According to Ememobong, the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel directed that the curfew which was reviewed last from 10pm till 7am be now reviewe from 10pm till 6am daily, effective from Monday, November, 9, 2020.

He stressed that the governor’s directive followed a sustained observation of the prevailing security situation in the state, and assured that the curfew would be further reviewed as soon as the situation stabilizes.

His words, “After a sustained observation of the prevailing security situation in the state, His Excellency the Governor of the Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has directed that the curfew which was earlier imposed from 10pm till 7am be reviewed to 10pm till 6am effective Monday, 9th November, 2020.

“The Governor is well aware of the huge inconveniences on the citizens by the enforcement of the curfew and desires to review same, but prevailing security reports suggest to the contrary.

“As soon as the situation stabilizes, the Governor will direct a further review”

