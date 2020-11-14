By Nwafor Sunday

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo Saturday told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate, Saturday said that soldiers were not happy, that the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu denied inviting soldiers to restore peace and order at Lekki Toll Gate.

“I spoke with the governor and said the army was unhappy that he said he did not ask the army to intervene. But I’m sure, after we’ve watched everything, we saw he had more than reasonable grounds to ask the army to intervene.”

Recall that Sanwo-Olu in an interview with ARISE Tv, denied ordering the army to the state, saying such powers was beyond any state governor.

“I don’t know how the officers got it all wrong because the instruction was that police won’t be out until 10-10:30 p.m. when all citizens should have gotten to their various homes. This is totally against what we stand for.

“The army does not report to me, I have reported the matter to the highest command in the military. It’s not something we are going to gloss over. A judicial panel will be set up to investigate it. I have escalated it to the highest level of the military,” Sanwo-olu said.

