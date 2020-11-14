Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo

By Henry Ojelu

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo today told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate that the Army was NOT after popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, fondly referred to as DJ Switch who was one of the leaders of Lekki toll gate EndSARS protest.

Gen Ahmed Taiwo made the assertion today while testifying before the panel.

The general said, “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians. This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains.

“Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her. There is nothing further than the truth.

“My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos. We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people. Where she got that from, I do not know.”

Army not informed about curfew review

Gen Ahmed also stated the army would have been able to recover most looted items especially at the Lekki axis, had the Lagos state government not lifted the curfew imposed on the state.

Insisting that the lootings were a well-coordinated plan, Gen Ahmed noted that on two occasions when the state government lifted the curfew, army authorities were not carried along.

“On two occasions when the curfew was lifted in Lagos, the army authority was not inform. If the curfew had remain in place, we would have been able to recover the looted items from Shoprite Lekki, Sango-Tedo and its environs,” he said.

General Ahmed also disclosed that the army evacuated over N2billion from some banks that were damaged in Lekki area.

Army unhappy with Sanwo-Olu over statement

Testifying further, Gen Ahmed said the army was unhappy that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, denied inviting the military on October 20, 2020, when soldiers shot at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters were gathered.

He said, “I spoke with the governor and said the Army was unhappy that he said he did not ask for Army’s intervention but I am sure that after you watched everything (video footages), you saw he had more than enough grounds to ask for Army’s intervention; perhaps it was the way everything went.”

Vanguard News Nigeria