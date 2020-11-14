By Robert Egbe

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, on Saturday, said the Nigerian Army was not happy that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, denied inviting the military on October 20, 2020, during the #ENDSARS protest at Lekki Toll Gate

The Army commander during his testimony before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki incident said inviting the military was the best decision the Lagos governor could have taken as the #EndSARS protest plunged the state into anarchy but added that the Army was also unhappy that Sanwo-Olu said two persons died from the military engagement at the Lekki tollgate.

Taiwo said, “I spoke with the governor and said the Army was unhappy that he said he did not ask for Army’s intervention but I am sure that after you watched everything (video footages), you saw he had more than enough grounds to ask for Army’s intervention; perhaps it was the way everything went.”