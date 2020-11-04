James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Chairman, Judicial Panel of Investigation on brutality, human rights violations, and extrajudicial killings by security operatives in Ogun State, Hon. Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) has disclosed that the aim of the panel was not to witch hunt any security personnel within the state but to investigate any violation of human rights and brutality, and make appropriate recommendations to the government.

Justice Olugbemi who said this when he led other members of the panel on a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner, Edward Ajogun, said, “the panel was set up to investigate complaints of victims who have been brutalised by security operatives within the state and deliver justice to all whose rights have been abused”.

The Chairman said, “It should be noted that any security operative who believes that his or her right has been violated can also file his or her petition accompanied by evidence. It is not a one-sided affair”.

Calling for the cooperation of the police, the Chairman said, “we need the police to carry out our assignment,” adding that the panel will not dwell on legal technicalities but on facts and evidence.

Responding, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun called on members of the Judicial Panel of Investigation to go for justice and facts and in the end, come up with a robust policy and recommendations for the government at all levels that would enhance national security.

“As the panel commences its operations, we would be pleased if it would bring to bear the knowledge of the law that promotes justice not only for the police or victims but the entire society”, Ajogun enjoined.

The number one police officer in the State while assuring the panel of maximum support, promised not to shield any bad eggs in the force, revealing that the police have bounced back with renewed vigour and high morale.

“We’ve recovered some ammunitions and arrested some cultists. Before now, we are not having resources to work with but now some resources are available for us from the government”, the Commissioner revealed.

Vanguard