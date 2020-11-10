Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A FORMER Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Peter Umeadi, has expressed hope that credible polls will be a major fallout of the #EndSARS protests.

Commending the youth, he said they stamped their feet and ensured their voices were heard against all forms of intimidation, lawlessness and corruption, through peaceful agitation.

Umeadi spoke in Nri Community in Anaocha Local Government Area while receiving a former President-General of Nri Town and ex-Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Frank Oraeki, into the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He said one major achievement of the protest was that elections would no longer be manipulated by a few individuals, but would be free, fair and credible.

He also emphasised the place of party supremacy, internal democracy and sanctity of the votes as critical elements for credible polls which he said must be respected and upheld.

Umeadi said, “One thing we achieved with the EndSARS protest is that henceforth, elections in Nigeria will count which has always been the bane of politics in the country.

“For me, it’s a great achievement because young people of Nigeria have stamped their feet on the ground to say that their voices must be respected in the scheme of things.

“But they must ensure heir lofty aspirations were achieved through the ballots and not through violence. Free and fair elections is the surest way to peace and prosperity of any society.”

Expressing optimism that justice would be enthroned ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections, Umeadi was confident of the emergence of a candidate from the Southeast extraction to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further applauded the courage of the new entrant in quitting his party, urging him to pull his resources together to ensure total victory for APGA.

He added, “We’re laying the foundation. From today, Nri ward 1 and 2 are now completely APGA with the coming in of Frank. The previous position against APGA in the two wards has collapsed.

Also speaking, member, Anambra State House of Assembly representing Anaocha One constituency, Mr Ejike Okechukwu, described the decampee as big fish, whose presence would attract huge votes to the party, urging him to ensure the party’s presidential candidate and others were delivered using his decades of political experience.

He said the recent agitations by the youths was a pointer that the ruling APC and PDP have failed, urging them to

In their separate speeches, Chairmen of Nri ward one and two, Mr Augustine Igwebuike and Chief Christopher Nwako assured the new entrant of equal treatment in his new party.

Earlier, the decampee, Frank Oraeki said he was not forced into joining the party, saying his decision was informed by the peculiarity of the party.

He assured to bring his political wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in the party.

He said, “I was not coerced into joining APGA. I saw it not just as a party, but a movement. So I decided to join the moving train. As a strong political war horse for PDP, my entrance to APGA has signalled an end to PDP and other political parties in Anaocha LGA.

“APGA henceforth shall be recording a landslide victory in all elections. We have come because we realised that APGA is the only political party capable of assisting Igbo nation produce the next President of Nigeria.

“I’ll make sure the party doesn’t lose a single vote during any election in the entire ward, be it the Presidency, Governorship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate.”