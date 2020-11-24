General Yakubu Gowon rtd, a former Nigerian Head of State, has been accused of looting half of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by a member of the United Kingdom parliament.

The UK parliament on Monday November 23, debated a petition seeking to impose sanctions on Nigerian Government officials involved in the shooting incident that occurred during the #Endsars protest in Lekki on October 20.

The debate stemmed from a petition started by Silas Ojo. The petition had more than 220,000 signatories, crossing the 100,000 mark needed for a petition to be debated by the lawmakers.

However one of the highlights of the debate was the moment a member of the parliament urged his government to place sanctions on Nigerians who flee to the UK with ill-gotten wealth.

He said, “What we are seeing in Nigeria today is part of that story. It is a tragedy we are all witnessing because we see things falling apart. The problem this time is not foreign pressure known as colonialism. The pressure instead is corruption and violence and attempts at control.

“We need to call out the corruption, we need to use the powers that we have in this country to stop those who are profiting from the wealth of that great nation and hiding it here. Now some people will remember when general Gowon left Nigeria, he took half of the Central Bank, so it is said, and moved to London.

“We know today, even now in this great city of ours, there are sadly some people who have taken the wealth of Nigerian people and hidden their ill-gotten gains here. We know that our banks sadly have been used for that profit or that illegal transfer of asset and that means that the UK is in a unique position in being able to actually do something to really exert pressure on those who have robbed Nigerians.”

