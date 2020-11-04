The former Minister of Education stated this on her Twitter handle this morning while reacting to the seizure of the passport of one of the #EndSARS promoters, Miss Odele, and the alleged freezing of accounts of persons identified to be promoters of the #EndSARS promoters.

Her tweets read

”While other nations are trying to figure out their Post-COVID19 priorities and strategies, what do you think our own country is doing? Well, Buhari is busy with repressive acts against his young citizens who merely asked to be allowed to live by the Police he supervises.

We are a constitutional democracy and actions must be anchored on the Rule of Law. Miss Odele’s passport cannot be seized by NAIA Comptroller of Immigration on the “order” of Nigerian Army without an Order granted by a court of the land. We are not a military state, Buhari.

I’m grateful to Femi Falana, SAN for always being available to take on cases of gross injustice against our citizens. Miss Modupe Odele @Mochievous is not standing alone. Millions of sensible Nigerians are standing with her. She and her peers gave Hope on what Nigeria could be.

If the repressive acts of illegally seizing a citizen’s passport and freezing others’ bank accounts are meant to intimidate the young #EndSARS protesters into silence, it means Buhari government learnt no lesson from hiring thugs to break their protests. How pitiful.”