The challenge of hoodlums and street children is not confined to Nigeria. Hundreds of young people are on the streets worldwide. Lagos government is taking steps to train them in vocational trade and artisantry. This is to help those of them whom the promise for a future based on their education is dim, DANIEL ESSIET reports.

CHILDREN from slums are not likely to enroll in school, and if they do,analysts, it is unlikely they will complete primary education due to the high level of poverty. As a result of of poverty they are forced to street lives. The situation becomes magnified when they become hoodlums terrorising citizens.

Speaking in Lagos during the kick-off of the state’s Artisans and Tradesmen Capacity Building Programme, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke noted it was time every efforts be channeled towards reorienting youths on the streets on the need to contribute to a more lawful and peaceful world.

One way to achieve this, according to her, is to encourage them to learn vocational skills.

She added that giving hoodlums opportunity to gain valuable vocational skills will provide them the chance to change their desperate situation.

She said the goal of the ministry is to enable every youth, including hoodlums, receive their development and education rights; live and work in dignity; improve the quality of their own lives and make informed decisions.

Henceforth, the Commissioner said the government is offering rehabilitation, vocational skills, life skills and job facilitation to young people and that there are financially supported programmes which aim to train disadvantaged street people on entrepreneurship.

She noted that empowering them to take up vocations will increase their employability and offer them better entrepreneurial skills to support them in self-employment.

To further this, Mrs Arobieke reiterated that the Lagos government was ready to support hoodlums to explore a variety of useful vocations and help them improve their self-esteem, and confidence in their future.

She said the Lagos government was upskilling 2000 tradesmen and artisans (1500 artisans and 500 tradesmen).

She urged the beneficiaries on conclusion of the programme to train youths and hoodlums within their areas.